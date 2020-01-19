Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Coach Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Coach Anderson Obituary
Donald R. "Coach" Anderson

Donald Ralph Anderson passed from this life into the next on December 18, 2019, at his home in Spokane, Washington. Although he was widely honored for his many achievements as an inspiring coach and teacher at Lakeside School in Seattle and Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and as an accomplished athlete in his own right, it was loving relationships with his family, friends, and students that he most treasured.

Don is survived by his daughter Linda Olson and her husband Mark, his son Tod Anderson and his wife Ann, his sister Patricia Clementz and her husband Mike, his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews, all of whom feel richly blessed by his unconditional and unfailing love. Don's family is profoundly grateful to his many friends and students who brought such great joy to his life. In accordance with Don's wishes, his family will gather privately for a memorial service.

A Celebration of Life will be held in spring of 2020 at a time and place to be announced.

If you would like to make a donation in his name, please choose a charity that is meaningful to you, enriches the lives of others, and inspires education. You may also make a donation to the National Ataxia Foundation at https://ataxia.org/donate/.

To read more about Don's life and to leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit his online

memorial page at

www.holycrossofspokane.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -