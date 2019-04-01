Donald R. Fagerholm



Donald R. Fagerholm, 95, of Lopez Island, WA passed away on March 25, 2019 at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle. He was born on January 17, 1924 on Lopez Island, the son of Julius and Florence Fagerholm.



Donald served in WWII as a B-17 Pilot of the US Army Air Corps. Upon his honorable discharge he worked for Pacific NW Bell and U.S. West for 44 years until he retired. He lived on Mercer Island for 70 years. He is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife: Margaret and his son-in-law: Michael Reece.



He is survived by his children: Jeff (Paula) Fagerholm and Mary Reece; grandchildren: Taryn and Will Reece; and great-grandchildren: Emma, Gideon, Colton, Mariah and Saverio.



A family Graveside Service was held at Lopez Union Cemetery on Lopez Island, WA on Friday March 29, 2019.



The family would like to thank the staff at Island House and Kline-Galland Home and the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of Virginia Mason. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, or Seattle Humane.



To share memories of Donald please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 1, 2019