Donald R. (Corky) Mills

Donald R. (Corky) Mills Obituary
Donald (Corky) Mills

July 27, 1929 ~ May 10, 2019

Graduate of Cleveland High School (1949) Don was the loving husband of Doreen married 65 years. Also survived by children Diane (Michael), Jeffrey (Sara), Melinda, son-in-law Brett A. Cowger (dec. 9-29-2015), Michael (Julie); grandchildren Brian Cowger (Kristal), Scott Cowger, Reymund Mills (Andi), Amanda Mills, Trevor Mills, Christopher Mills, Cameron Mills, Isabella Mills; great grandson Brett D. Cowger; brother-in-law Charles Bartolini (Marnie).

Celebration of Life: Saturday, July 27, 2019, The Reserve at Auburn, 1107 A St. NE, Auburn, WA 98002; 1:00-5:00 PM

Memorial donations suggested to Post 1, American Legion, PO Box 30385, Seattle, WA 98113.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
