Donald Raymond Bereiter
Donald Raymond Bereiter

Donald Raymond Bereiter passed away on July 26, 2020, in Seattle, WA. Born to John and Barbara Bereiter on August 18, 1959, Don moved to Kent's Scenic Hill in grade school and graduated from Kent Meridian High School in 1977. He attended Green River CC and eventually found his calling in real estate management. Don was well-known in the West Seattle community for his sense of humor and eagerness to help others. Don will be remembered for his love of family, friends, laughter, golf & Mariners baseball.

Don is survived by his wife, Marion; his siblings, Cyndy Bell, Tom Bereiter and Steevie Bereiter; his children, Greg, Matt and Taylor; his stepchildren Jared and Megan; and his two granddaughters, Claire and Hailey. The family would like to thank Seattle Cancer Care Alliance at UW and Harborview Medical Center for their exceptional care of Don during his treatment.

A memorial service will be held when we can all be together safely.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
