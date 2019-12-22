Home

Donald Raymond Doyle

Donald Raymond Doyle Obituary
Donald Raymond Doyle

Donald Raymond Doyle, 96, of Shoreline, Washington, passed away December 11, 2019 at Providence Hospice of Everett.

Born May 9, 1923 in Klamath Falls, Or, to James and Elizabeth Doyle. He moved with his family to Longview, Washington in 1928 and graduated from Longview High School. His education continued at the University of Washington, interrupted only by a 4-year term in 1942 for the US Marine Corps. On July 18, 1953, he married Genevieve Granger at The Church of St Joseph, Seattle. He was employed as Senior Cartographer- Oceanography Department at the University of Washington, retiring in 1986. Forever an alum and Husky Fan. A loving husband, Dad, Poppa, and Great Poppa, he was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve of 42 years, brother Robert J. Doyle, and sister Virginia Grunstad. He is survived by his children; JoAnne Keller of Stanwood, WA, Donna Gorr of Arlington, WA, Robert Doyle of Shoreline; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Inpatient Hospice Care/Providence Regional Medical Center Everett Colby Campus, and the Angels that cared for Don during his stay.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019
