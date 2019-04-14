Donald Richard Henkle



Donald Richard Henkle passed away peacefully at age 90 in La Conner, WA on April 6, 2019 after an 8 year battle with multiple myeloma. Don was born in Auburn, WA and grew up in Seattle with his parents, Tolly Henkle and Marion (Hostetter) Henkle. He attended Seattle's Fairview Grade School, John Marshal Junior High School, Roosevelt High School (class of 1946) and graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Business Administration in 1950. During high school, Don played the trumpet in the dance band "Gentlemen of Rhythm" and was a soloist in his earlier school years.



After college he worked at Peoples Bank and Seafirst Bank and then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He spent 12 years with Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company before going into the pizza business for 10 years as the franchisee of four Round Table Pizza parlors in Oakland, CA. Don also pursued his interest in real estate investing along with starting several other business ventures.



The San Francisco Bay Area was home from 1960 to 1981 before Don, wife Barbara and son Van moved to Bellevue, WA and then on to Skagit Valley's La Conner. Don lived in La Conner's Shelter Bay for the past 28 years where he enjoyed pursuing his interests and pastimes. He was passionate about classic cars and was an avid car collector and an active member of the Skagit Old Car Club and other car clubs. Don also enjoyed boating and owned four pleasure boats over the years. Playing pool for fun and competitively at the Anacortes Senior Center, the Elks Club and at home was a favorite activity. He also enjoyed spending time with the ROMEOS (Real Old Men Eating Out) high school friends group. Travel by car throughout the USA and Canada and attending Elderhostel (Road Scholar) programs were some of his favorite vacations. Playing cards and games with friends and family was a life long source of fun and entertainment.



Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara; son and daughter-in-law Van and Anuja Mittal-Henkle; grandson Vivek Mittal-Henkle; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stan and Chris Cotton; sister-in-law Joanne MacLean and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Don's family appreciates the wonderful care and support provided by Hospice of the Northwest and asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or .



A memorial service and reception



will be held on Saturday, April 27,



2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Arrangements are under the care



2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorne Funeral Home, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Arrangements are under the care

of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.