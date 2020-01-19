Home

Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA 982720118
(360) 794-7049
Donald Richard Lovell

Donald Richard Lovell Obituary
Donald Richard Lovell

Don was born in Omak, WA on March 30, 1932, the second son of John and Ethel Lovell. He grew up in Omak and Spokane until the family moved to Seattle when he was a child. He lived on Capitol Hill and graduated from Queen Anne High School. Don owned and operated Ballinger Way Service & Towing for 13 years.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary of the Valley Catholic Church, 601 West Columbia St., Monroe, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
