Donald Roos
Donald A. Roos, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Donald was born in Bremerton in 1931 and grew up in Seattle. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and continued on to the University of Washington, where he majored in History and participated in the ROTC. Upon graduation, he entered the Marine Corp as a second lieutenant and served four years. Don went on to Seattle University and completed a Master's in Education.
He married the love of his life, Mary in 1962. They remained a loving couple for 57 years.They lived on Capitol Hill where they raised five sons. Don was a lifelong educator who taught history in Seattle Public Schools and in retirement volunteered as a docent at Discovery Park. Don was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors, spending many hours running, hiking, and birding. As an advocate for social justice he enjoyed working with local homeless charities.
Don is survived by his wife Mary, brother Jack, and sons Joseph (Sachiko), James, Edward (Aimee), Paul (Crispina), Patrick, and 8 grandchildren.
Service is October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church, 732 18th Ave East, Seattle, WA 98112.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019