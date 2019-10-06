Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Roos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Roos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Roos Obituary
Donald Roos

Donald A. Roos, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Donald was born in Bremerton in 1931 and grew up in Seattle. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and continued on to the University of Washington, where he majored in History and participated in the ROTC. Upon graduation, he entered the Marine Corp as a second lieutenant and served four years. Don went on to Seattle University and completed a Master's in Education.

He married the love of his life, Mary in 1962. They remained a loving couple for 57 years.They lived on Capitol Hill where they raised five sons. Don was a lifelong educator who taught history in Seattle Public Schools and in retirement volunteered as a docent at Discovery Park. Don was an Eagle Scout and loved the outdoors, spending many hours running, hiking, and birding. As an advocate for social justice he enjoyed working with local homeless charities.

Don is survived by his wife Mary, brother Jack, and sons Joseph (Sachiko), James, Edward (Aimee), Paul (Crispina), Patrick, and 8 grandchildren.

Service is October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church, 732 18th Ave East, Seattle, WA 98112.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.