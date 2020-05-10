|
Donald Ross Miller
Born in June 1936 and passed away at his West Seattle home on April 26, 2020 from complications of leukemia and multiple myeloma. A Pacific Lutheran University graduate, retired from Pan Am and enjoyed his retirement to its fullest traveling, gardening, and was always an avid reader. He was very generous and always helping non profit organizations, charities, etc. He will be greatly missed by his spouse Lzaro Alberto lvarez, his brother Bill from Three Rivers, CA. as well as nephews, nieces and many friends.
A celebration of his life is pending until further notice.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020