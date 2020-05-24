|
|
Donald Roy Bentley
Donald Roy Bentley was born to Herbert and Anna (Crawford) Bentley in Athabasca, Alberta on July 8, 1928. He died peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Shoreline, Washington.
He was raised on a family farm near Athabasca with his parents and his brother Forrest Glen Bentley. His roots in Alberta and his experience growing up with a large extended family there were an important component of who he was. He attended the University of Alberta, Edmonton and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State College. He always remained a proud WSU Cougar. Nearly all of his professional career was with the H.D. Fowler Company in Bellevue, Washington as an engineer and salesman in the environmental equipment business.
Don served over thirty years in the Naval Reserve, retiring with the rank of Captain. He was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal.
Don met his wife Dorothy, a school teacher, at the wedding of mutual friends. They were married in 1957 and were best friends and partners for 62 years. Together they raised a family that included two children and four grandchildren. Their family was and is the central focus of their life. Don worked tirelessly to create an environment for the success and happiness of every person in his family without ever drawing attention to himself. He enjoyed traveling with his family, camping and boating in the beautiful Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.
Don was a long time member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington. He served there in a variety of ways over the years. His faith and participation in the Redeemer community were deeply important to him.
You can take the boy off of the farm, but never the farm out of the boy. A labor of love for Don was his lovely yard, which continues to be a source of enjoyment and beauty for all who see it.
Don's family wishes to thank North Ridge House for the exceptional care they provided to him in recent months.
Don is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Dorothy Bentley, daughter Barbara Baker (Scott) son David Bentley (Cathy), grandchildren Stuart Baker (Jerin), Daniel Baker, Jacob Bentley and Anna Bentley.
A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Hopelink or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020