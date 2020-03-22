|
Donald Russell Williams
Donald Russell Williams, 84, of Seattle, WA, passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Janet Williams; daughters Nina Williams (Carla Curfman) and Teresa Fagan (David), beloved granddaughter, Samantha Fagan; and brother Bill Williams.
Don was the owner of Williams Machine and Fabrication in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood for more than 25 years where he was affectionately known as "Square Bore" to his colleagues & friends.
As snowbirds, Don and Janet enjoyed their winter home in Mesa, Arizona, where Don was the president of the handyman club, and their summer home in Issaquah, WA, where Don was a key member of the Sawdusters Woodworking Club. It's there where he found his greatest passion making beautiful wood toys for sick children at the Seattle Children's Hospital.
Don will always be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, and papa, and for his kind and compassionate manner.
Due to the current health crisis, dates have not been set for funeral services at Tahoma National Cemetery. A celebration of his life is planned for later this summer.
Please visit flintofts.com/obituary
for additional remembrances about Don.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020