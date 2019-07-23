Mr. Donald S. Byington



Don was born October 11, 1927 to Edgar and Clementine Byington in Seattle; he passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.



Don graduated from Seattle Prep, class of 1945 (Valedictorian) and Seattle University in 1949. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Don was a long time insurance executive, specializing in ocean



marine and surplus lines insurance. He retired in 1987.



Known for his integrity, loyalty, and love for family and friends. Don was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and dancing. He looked forward to trips with friends to Early Winters and Whidbey Island. He was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer for Catholic Community Services.



Don is survived by Pat, his beloved wife of almost 65 years; children, Jim, Cindy (Dave) Harder both of Gig harbor, Tom (Shari) of Portland, OR, John of Lake Stevens, and Mary Pat of Edmonds; grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron, Dustin, Jessica, Emily, Sara, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Daniel; great-granddaughter, Hadley; only nephew, Jeffery of Thousand Oaks, CA.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Larry.



A Funeral Mass will be held



Friday, July 26th at 11am at



Our Lady of the Lake



8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115.



Remembrances may be made to



Our Lady of the Lake Parish at the address above or



Retired Jesuits at Jesuits West



https://jesuitswest.org



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey