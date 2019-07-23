Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Byington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald S. Byington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald S. Byington Obituary
Mr. Donald S. Byington

Don was born October 11, 1927 to Edgar and Clementine Byington in Seattle; he passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.

Don graduated from Seattle Prep, class of 1945 (Valedictorian) and Seattle University in 1949. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Don was a long time insurance executive, specializing in ocean

marine and surplus lines insurance. He retired in 1987.

Known for his integrity, loyalty, and love for family and friends. Don was an avid reader and enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and dancing. He looked forward to trips with friends to Early Winters and Whidbey Island. He was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteer for Catholic Community Services.

Don is survived by Pat, his beloved wife of almost 65 years; children, Jim, Cindy (Dave) Harder both of Gig harbor, Tom (Shari) of Portland, OR, John of Lake Stevens, and Mary Pat of Edmonds; grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron, Dustin, Jessica, Emily, Sara, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Daniel; great-granddaughter, Hadley; only nephew, Jeffery of Thousand Oaks, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and only brother, Larry.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Friday, July 26th at 11am at

Our Lady of the Lake

8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115.

Remembrances may be made to

Our Lady of the Lake Parish at the address above or

Retired Jesuits at Jesuits West

https://jesuitswest.org

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now