Donald Scot Crawford (Scotty) was born March 28th 1938 to Donald and Lela Crawford. He grew up in Blaine and as a senior moved to Seattle where he met his wife Sharon. He was a UW graduate and a marine electrician. He raised his family in Ballard.

Scot loved water (swimming, fishing and collecting nautical items). He enjoyed buying and selling antiques. He was well known in the Ballard community as a "picker". He will be greatly missed by his family and friends for his mischievous personality and love of life.

He left behind his wife of 56 years, daughters Kellie and Shannon, sons in laws Jim and Dan, brother Stan, sister April and five grandchildren Monica, Maddie, Nevin, Arie and Lulu.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019
