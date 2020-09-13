Donald Sidney Radovich



Donald Sidney Radovich's amazing journey through life ended after 84 memory filled years on August 16, 2020 while resting peacefully at home in Happy Valley, Oregon with his loving wife of 28 years, Kathy Hemrich.



Don was born July 19, 1936 in Seattle and raised in Magnolia. A graduate of Queen Anne High School, he briefly attended the UW before starting a life-long career with Bell Telephone, retiring from Qwest Communications.



Soon he met Barbara and the two dated until she moved to California. Don followed Barbara; and the two married in 1957, eventually settling in Simi Valley and having three children. There, he was active in the Jaycees, church, and youth baseball; the beginning of a long-term passion for community service.



After several years in California, the family moved back to Seattle, settling in the Bellevue neighborhood of Woodridge. Civic service continued with community associations and baseball, both coaching and becoming President of Evergreen Little League. His love for baseball also extended to MLB, attending the Seattle Pilots and Mariners inaugural home games. Recently, after several memorable trips spread over many years, he completed visits to every major league ballpark.



Don loved to travel including several cross-country road trips, annual spring training trips, and yearly Mexico holidays - give him sunshine, a good book, water, antique shop and he was a happy man. Along the way he developed a love for Hawaiian style shirts; wearing these became his well-known trademark everywhere he went.



Don moved to Portland, met and married Kathy, and the two enjoyed a wonderful journey together, sharing years of friendships, travel and interests. One mutual passion was vintage Coke memorabilia. In typical Don fashion he served as President of the PNW chapter and West District Rep for the collector's club.



Don's favorite travel place was the Cabin at Pine Hollow. his truly was his happy place spending countless hours, days, weeks with family, friends, or just themselves.



Golf became a major hobby after retirement, leading to new vacation destinations. A humble man by any measure, Don did take pride in scoring not one, but two hole-in-one's over the years.



Throughout all his travels and activities, Don made friends everywhere he went with his smile and easy-going manner.



Don leaves behind his wife Kathy, brother Gary, Barbara Radovich (former wife), children Greg, Cindy, and Michael; grandchildren Tyler, Casey, Trisha, Garet, Drew, Kiley; his great grandchild Camden, step children, Tyson, Kari and Shauna and grandchildren Cole, Olivia, Daisy, Braxton, Kasen and Brooklyn, all will remember and miss his kind heart, warmness and genuine character.



