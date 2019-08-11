|
Donald T. McKay
Donald T. McKay, 92, passed away peacefully June 15, 2019. He is greatly missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched. He had a finely tuned sense of humor, always quick to give his friends a nickname, and in his prime was pretty good at tennis and skiing.
Don was born March 4, 1927 in Seattle and grew up on Bainbridge Is. He moved to the city in 1943 and graduated from Lakeside School in early 1945. He enlisted in the Navy and served during WWII. In 1951 he graduated from the University of Washington.
Lakeside School set the stage for his long life of service to others. Don was an active member of the Alumni Association and served on the Board of Trustees from 1975-1987.
He was passionately involved in the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity for 50 years. He served as Sigma Tau chapter advisor, founder of the Sigma Tau Educational Foundation, Section Chief, national Vice President, and he received two national distinguished service awards.
In 1956, Don married Anne Holmes. They lived in Medina for 35 years where they raised their three children. Don was very involved at Medina Elementary and St. Thomas Church.
Don retired from International Paper after a 40 year career in sales. He is fondly remembered as the coach of his kids' baseball & softball teams and for his involvement in Boy Scout Troop 430, Bellevue Public Schools PTA, Indianola Beach Improvement Club, Executive Service Corps, and many other organizations.
In 1990, Don and Anne returned to the beaches of Puget Sound where they enjoyed 22 years of beach combing, fabulous friends, coffee and lunch at the Indianola Store, and precious times with family. Don and Anne also loved adventurous world travel.
Don is survived by his wife Anne of 63 years, son Chuck (Ellen), son Tom, daughter Catherine (Scott), and five grandchildren: Will, Peter, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Erin.
No service will be held. Don's ashes will be spread in Puget Sound.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019