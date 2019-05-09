Resources More Obituaries for Donald Tisdel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald "Tiz" Tisdel

Everett has lost a legend:



Donald "Tiz" Tisdel dies at age 91 Donald "Tiz" Tisdel, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and an all-around respected and treasured member of our community passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home on May 2, 2019.



Tiz, age 91, will forever be remembered by his sister and brother-in-law Betty Mae and Gordon Johnson; his brother-in-law Jack Brown; his son, Greg Tisdel; his daughter and son-in-law Taryn and Jeff Jensen; his daughter-in-law, Cherie Tisdel; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Loved ones that cleared the path for Tiz are his beautiful wife Joyce (2015), and two sons - Sam (2000) and Mike (2017) Tisdel.



Tiz was born in Olympia, Washington on February 22, 1928 to Mae and Oscar Tisdel - just as the Great Depression was about to hit our county.



In his early years, Tiz joined the Merchant Marines, then the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Tiz began his life-long love of working with wood.



In the early 1950's, on a blind date, Tiz met his love and soulmate for life, Joyce Deach.



Tiz and Joyce married, and soon after moved their growing family of four children to Everett. In 1966 after years of saving every extra penny, Tiz and Joyce opened Tiz's Door Sales. Tiz's Doors grew to be a successful pre-hung doors and millwork company. For the next 40 years, Tiz treated everyone around him like family. Tiz enjoyed watching his employees, customers and vendors as they all worked together to grow their business. He always put others ahead of him. Making certain all were succeeding as a team.



Over the next 60 years, Tiz and Joyce lived their adventurous lives to the fullest - spending time with friends, family and their grandchildren, camping throughout the Northwest, RV'ing around the country, cruising around the world, and soaking up the sun at their second home in Palm Springs. Life was lived.



Tiz will be forever remembered as a silent contributor with natural instinct to elevate others to help make our community thrive. Tiz's legacy will carry-on for years and years continuing to invest in those that need it the most.



His warm smile, love for other, and his uncanny and disarming wit will be missed.



Join family and friends for a Celebration of Life - Saturday, June 8, 12pm - 4pm at



Everett Golf & Country Club.



Private graveside service for family will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Edmonds, WA.



