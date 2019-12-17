Home

Donald Vander Kley passed away peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes in the early morning hours of

October 29, 2019 at his home in Hamilton, Montana surrounded by family. He was 90 years old.

Throughout his life, Don maintained an enduring passion for the outdoors, traveling, cooking and being a gifted conversationalist, positively impacting those he encountered every day of his life.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold Vander Kley of Marietta, Georgia and Michael Vander Kley of Cottage Grove, Oregon. He is survived by his partner of 18 years, Jeannie Stone of Hamilton, Montana, nephews Jeffrey and Scott Vander Kley of Oregon, Mark Vander Kley and niece Janet Eubanks of Atlanta, Georgia, son Michael Scott Vander Kley and daughters Lori Clavin, Carrie Daniels and Karna Coyle of Seattle, Washington.

A celebration of Don's life and legacy will be held in central Oregon in the spring.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
