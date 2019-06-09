Home

Donald W. Boitano

Born November 12, 1946 in Seattle, died June 5, 2019 also in Seattle.

Don grew up in Greenwood, working at the family grocery store. He attended St. John's, Blanchet High School, and Seattle University. After a stint in the US Air Force, he settled in Ballard to raise his family.

After seventeen years working as a warehouseman for Pacific Fruit & Produce, Don went back to school to complete his degree in Education. He found his niche teaching Science at Our Lady of Fatima and O'Dea High School.

Even before retiring, Don enjoyed walking at Woodland Park Zoo. After, he made it a priority to get there nearly every day. Over time he developed close relationships with zoo staff, volunteers, and other walkers.

Suggested remembrances include walking in the parks, lifetime commitments to learning, and many cups of coffee with friends.

Survived by his wife Margaret; his children, Connie, Susie (Bob), Tony (Pauline), and Ben; grandsons Nic & Alex; brother, James (Caroline) and his family; and many cousins and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Boitano; and his in-laws, Francis and Flora Boisjolie.

Funeral Mass will be held on

Wednesday, June 12th at 11am at

St. Luke Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline 98133

Interment, Calvary Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
