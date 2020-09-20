Donald W. Eastman



On September 2, 2020, Donald William Eastman, our most beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away at the age of 85 from a sudden heart attack at his home in Renton, WA.



Over the years, he loved reading and sharing the obituaries - now, perhaps he can read his own. Don was born May 1, 1935 in Seattle to Harriett and Arnold Eastman and lived in the area nearly all of his life. He graduated from Franklin High School and went on to earn Bachelors and Masters degrees in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Washington. He worked as an Aerospace Engineer at the Boeing Company for his entire career. On December 12, 1959 he married Anita Jane Ivey in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They made their home in Renton and would have nine children together.



After Anita's untimely passing in 1995, Don met and married Joyce Rogers in the Seattle Temple who became a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to his large and active family. Don was a man of loyalty, generosity, and action. Blessed with a sharp mind, strong work ethic, and dry sense of humor he had a way of entertaining and inspiring at the same time. Though he set the bar high, he always whistled while he worked. A devout Latter-day Saint Don was "anxiously engaged" in serving others, never hesitating to volunteer for even the most menial tasks. He was a prodigious family historian spending countless hours researching his ancestry and sharing their stories. Besides his loyalty to God and family he enjoyed local sports and was an avid Husky and Mariners fan. His greatest disappointment was that the Mariners never made it to the World Series and he goes to his grave hoping that his posterity won't experience the same fate.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Anita. He is survived by wife Joyce; sister Malynda K. Eastman; children Malynda, Deryl (Valerie), Stephen, David (Chrys), Paul (Stephanie), Mariellen, James (Laurie), Aaron (Valerie), and Daniel (Melanie); step-children Kathy (Lynn) Robison, Dan (Shelly) Rogers, Kristy Rogers, Dave Rogers, Kim (Ryan) Roberts, and Jack (Lindsay) Chang; 40 grand-children, and 5 great-grandchildren.



While we will miss him dearly, we are comforted by the knowledge that families can be forever. Interment at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Bellevue, WA, September 12, 2020.



