Donata Dalere Juan

Donata Dalere Juan Obituary
Donata Dalere Juan

The Lord called her home January 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with cholangiocarcinoma. She was at peace at the time of her passing surrounded by family and friends.

Born February 18, 1940 in Paddig, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Preceded in death by her loving husband Johnny Manuel Juan. Survived by her two sons Johnny and Artimeo with his wife Megan Juan. She has 6 grandchildren that she loved so much, Payton, Leila, Jadrian, Julian, Eva & Jovian Juan.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
