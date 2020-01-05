Home

Donna Baxter, 76, passed away December 3, 2019. Donna was born in Renton September 8, 1943 and Graduated from Renton High School 1961. She lived in Renton her entire life. Donna worked as an Xray technician for Valley Medical / Multicare Kent for 45 years.

She is survived by her Mother, Beatrice Moran Banasky, Brother Robert (Lynn) Moran, Grandson Joshua Thomas, Nephew Robert Moran and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life on January 18th at the

VFW Post 1263, 416 Burnett Ave. S.,

Renton from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
