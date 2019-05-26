Donna Ann Torluemke



Donna "Donnie" Ann Torluemke longtime Fall City resident passed away on April 2nd from complications of the flu at the age of 86. The youngest of four children, Donnie was born on May 24, 1932 in Wallace, Idaho, to Earl and Esther Dovenberg.



In 1955, Donnie married Wayne Torluemke. They made their home in Fall City and lived in the same home for 64 years. Wayne preceded her in death in 2004.



Donnie was beloved by everyone she met, but especially her family. She was very generous with her time for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, garage sales and keeping her bird feeder filled. She was always trying a new recipe or collecting craft ideas to make and sell at the annual Methodist bazaar. She made everyone she met feel welcome. It was always what can she do for you or could she fix you something to eat.



She is survived by her son Mike (Nancy) Torluemke (three grandsons and six great-grandchildren) of Fall City; daughter Katy (Jerry) Gresham, (grandson Dustin) of Renton; niece Robinn Althea (Jim Hill), children Cody (Kirsi)Jones, kids Taryn and Parker and Christine McDowell (Jeremie), kids Reid, Reagan & Rosalie of E. Wenatchee.



Services will be held at Fall City United Methodist Church on Saturday June 1st at 2pm. Reverend Dr. Sanford "Sandy" Brown will be officiating the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Fall City United Methodist Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donnie's life. The family would like to thank Barbara, Sharon and Janet (her caregivers) for their dedication in her time of need. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019