Born September 19, 1929 to Donald and Eleanor Bower of Seattle. She attended UW and Graduated in 1951 with a Teaching Degree and B.A. in music, having developed a beautiful voice in her 20s as a Mezzo Soprano singer. Donna pledged the Alpha Phi sorority and went on to perform for the Seattle Light Opera, and was heard many times on the Radio, on Christmas ships in Lake Washington and on the Art Linkletter show.



Donna later moved to Monterey CA, residing in Carmel and performed the lead roles at the Wharf Theater in such musicals as Kiss Me Kate, Finians Rainbow, Guys and Dolls, and also in Frankfurt Germany where she played the lead in Pajama Game, with Dave Todd's jazz piano accompaniment.



Donna taught middle school but later discovered a passion for working with young children. She taught for 15 years and then opened her own pre-school with a friend called Three to get Ready, named after a popular Jazz tune.



Donna also loved to cook and would often create a whole menu for her guests to enjoy, and she would make everything on that menu herself. From lemon sorbet to cleans the pallet to chocolate decadence just in case the dinner didn't fill you to the brim.



Later divorced and while embarking on a new course in her life she met Robert (Bob) French. Donna had loved to sail and owned a sailboat prior to this new chapter named "all my Luff". With the help of Robert they shared many years of sailing the ocean blue in the San Juan's, and B.C. on this and another bigger boat they affectionately named "picnic".



Donna also loved spending time with her Grandchildren and they all had special nick names for her when they were young,



"Munga" for Grandma or "Bam" for Gram were just a few.



She was positive, funny, talented, creative, and had a huge love for many genres of music. She helped to instill in each, and every one of us, a love for musicals and the arts, Jazz, the importance of developing a talent with a musical instrument and her natural passion for the "Joy of cooking".



Sadly in 2007 Donna lost her first born son, Peter to pneumonia. He was only 52. Then in March of 2013 Donna suffered a devastating stroke, and was no longer able to sing, or talk, but was still positive, and loved to spend time with her family. She still recognized and appreciated all visits from her friends, family and Grandchildren, not to mention the vacations to her summer home.



On May 16, 2019, Donna passed away peacefully, in her home, surrounded by family. Donna was 89.



Donna is survived by her Partner and long-time friend of 36 years, Robert French; daughter Carolyn "Carrie" and son-in-law Randy King; daughter-in-law Joyce Todd; and grandchildren: Bryan, Molly, and Daniel; and her favorite dog Bailey. She was preceded in death by Peter Todd.



In lieu of cards or flowers please donate to an organization of your choice. The 5th Ave Theater;



-- The rising Star Project,



www.risingstarproject.org



206-625-1418



-- or UW Friends of Speech



and Hearing Fund 206-543-5440



Washington.edu/gifts



Please share memories at



