St John's Episcopal Church
127 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Riverview Retirement Community
Spokane, WA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Kirkland, WA
Donna passed peacefully on June 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born on August 5, 1932 to Donald and Eleanor Corlett in Seattle, WA. In June of 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Reg Raymond. They settled in Kirkland, where he had a dental practice, and where they raised their three children (Ken, Krissi, and Kadee). Donna was a member of Sweet Adelines for 50+ years, and showed her artistic side through knitting, silk screening and watercolor painting. She and her husband were charter members of Sahalee Country Club, where she played on the women's golf team for years and was captain of the women's division in 1999. Donna was an active member of Kirkland's St. John's Episcopal church for over 50 years. Following the death of her husband, Donna moved to Trilogy, a retirement community near Redmond, WA, where she lived for 15 years. In the Spring of 2018, Donna moved to Spokane to be near family. Donna is survived by her three children, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other family, and her many friends.

A memorial service will be held on

July 13 at 10AM at St. John's

Episcopal Church, Kirkland, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019
