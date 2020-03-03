|
|
Donna "Jill" Hildreth O'Hara
CAMDEN, ME - Donna Jill O'Hara, 87, wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Camden, ME.
The funeral mass will be held at
1:30pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020
at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7 Union Street, Camden, followed by a reception at The Waterfront Restaurant
in Camden.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at
www.longfuneralhomecamden.com
The family suggests memorial gifts be made in her memory to Meals On Wheels, c/o MCH Inc., 46 Summer Street, Rockland, ME 04841, www.mchinc.org.
Arrangements are with the
Long Funeral Home,
9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020