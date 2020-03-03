Home

Long Funeral Home
9 Mountain Street
Camden, ME 04843
207-236-0092
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church
7 Union Street
Camden, MA
Donna Hildreth "Jill" O'Hara

Donna Hildreth "Jill" O'Hara Obituary
Donna "Jill" Hildreth O'Hara

CAMDEN, ME - Donna Jill O'Hara, 87, wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Camden, ME.

The funeral mass will be held at

1:30pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020

at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7 Union Street, Camden, followed by a reception at The Waterfront Restaurant

in Camden.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at

www.longfuneralhomecamden.com

The family suggests memorial gifts be made in her memory to Meals On Wheels, c/o MCH Inc., 46 Summer Street, Rockland, ME 04841, www.mchinc.org.

Arrangements are with the

Long Funeral Home,

9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
