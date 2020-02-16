Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake Forest Park Civic Club
Donna Jean Beaty


1932 - 2019
Donna Jean Beaty Obituary
Donna Jean Beaty

Donna Jean (Schiffner) Beaty, age 87, passed peacefully on December 20, 2019 at home.

She was born August 17, 1932 in Seattle, Wa, the daughter of John and Laura (Mangini) Schiffner. A graduate of Queen Anne High School. On March 13, 1954 she married the love of her life, Crafton 'Rex' Beaty.

Donna was the consummate sport mom, supporting Rex's 25+ years of baseball coaching. Her love of children was boundless. She would always stop to greet and talk to small children. She was everyone's lunch-lady in the Shoreline School District.

She was also active at church, both at Prince of Peace Lutheran in Shoreline and later at Trinity Lutheran Church on Whidbey Island where she and Rex lived in retirement for over 25 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Rex; son Keith (Shannon); 7 grand-children; 10 great-grandchildren; brother John Schiffner; and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son, Kevin, and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be

held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the

Lake Forest Park Civic Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
