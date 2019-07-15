|
|
Donna Jean Hill
Donna was born in Williston, North Dakota on May 20, 1926, the ninth child of Emmett and Helen Landes. While a young girl, the family moved to the Greenwood area of Seattle where she and several of her siblings made their home for many years. A long time employee of the Northgate Bon Marche, Donna was an avid gardener, who with her husband "Leepy" were always there to help family and friends. Her passing July 7, 2019 was preceded by son Tim and husband, Lee P. Hill, Jr.
A memorial will be held in her honor at Evergreen Washelli, Thursday July 18, 2019 at 12:00.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 15 to July 16, 2019