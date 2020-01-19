Home

Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
(206) 362-5525
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155
View Map
Donna Jean Hirsch


1930 - 2020
Donna Jean Hirsch Obituary
Donna Jean hirsch

Donna Jean Irene Woepse, born July 29, 1930 in Madison Wisconsin-died January 9, 2020 at home in Edmonds, WA at age 89.

Was beloved mother to Sherry & Brian, grandmother to Brianna and Colin, Great-grandmother to Averie & Tanner.

Donna was an enthusiastic member of the Sound Singers for 8 years, she loved dancing as much as possible and traveling near and far.

She married Darro Rowland in 1952 until his passing in 1991. In 1995 she married Jack Collins until his passing in 2002. She felt very lucky to find love again at the age of 83 and married Viol Hirsch in 2013 until her passing.

Donna would always be there to help family or friends without hesitation. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Valeria & Edward Woepse, her siblings Laverne, Dale, Edward, and son Brian.

Celebration of life will be held on

Wednesday @1:00 pm at Acacia

Memorial Park & Funeral Home

14951 Bothell Way NE

Seattle, WA 98155.

To view photos and sign the guestbook please visit

www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
