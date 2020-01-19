|
Donna Jean hirsch
Donna Jean Irene Woepse, born July 29, 1930 in Madison Wisconsin-died January 9, 2020 at home in Edmonds, WA at age 89.
Was beloved mother to Sherry & Brian, grandmother to Brianna and Colin, Great-grandmother to Averie & Tanner.
Donna was an enthusiastic member of the Sound Singers for 8 years, she loved dancing as much as possible and traveling near and far.
She married Darro Rowland in 1952 until his passing in 1991. In 1995 she married Jack Collins until his passing in 2002. She felt very lucky to find love again at the age of 83 and married Viol Hirsch in 2013 until her passing.
Donna would always be there to help family or friends without hesitation. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Valeria & Edward Woepse, her siblings Laverne, Dale, Edward, and son Brian.
Celebration of life will be held on
Wednesday @1:00 pm at Acacia
Memorial Park & Funeral Home
14951 Bothell Way NE
Seattle, WA 98155.
To view photos and sign the guestbook please visit
www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020