Donna Jean Kindle
Donna Jean Kindle passed away June 7, 2019 in Enumclaw. She was born on March 8, 1934 to Clare and Grace Acree in Humboldt, Nebraska and raised in Bremerton and Renton. Donna and Emmett bred, raised and raced thoroughbred racehorses.
Donna is survived by her beloved children Dawn Pearson (Marvin), Dani Bautista, and Jackie Yunker (Len); step-children Peggy Coate Kindle and Randy Kindle (Arja); ten grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sisters Georgia Millsaps and Gladys Barlleau (Dale); step-brother Harvey Hussey; best friends Jonelle Bitney, Marion Twitchel and Kay Moodenbaugh. Donna was preceded by her husbands John Pearson and Emmett Kindle; brothers Dale Acree and Claude Acree; and great grandson Zaccariah Pearson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4:00-8:00pm and a
funeral service will be on Saturday,
June 15 at 10:00 am, both at
Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Enumclaw Evergreen Memorial Park. For more information and to share a memory on the tribute wall visit www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019