Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
1810 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-3548
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Kindle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna Jean Kindle Obituary
Donna Jean Kindle

Donna Jean Kindle passed away June 7, 2019 in Enumclaw. She was born on March 8, 1934 to Clare and Grace Acree in Humboldt, Nebraska and raised in Bremerton and Renton. Donna and Emmett bred, raised and raced thoroughbred racehorses.

Donna is survived by her beloved children Dawn Pearson (Marvin), Dani Bautista, and Jackie Yunker (Len); step-children Peggy Coate Kindle and Randy Kindle (Arja); ten grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; sisters Georgia Millsaps and Gladys Barlleau (Dale); step-brother Harvey Hussey; best friends Jonelle Bitney, Marion Twitchel and Kay Moodenbaugh. Donna was preceded by her husbands John Pearson and Emmett Kindle; brothers Dale Acree and Claude Acree; and great grandson Zaccariah Pearson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, from 4:00-8:00pm and a

funeral service will be on Saturday,

June 15 at 10:00 am, both at

Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Enumclaw Evergreen Memorial Park. For more information and to share a memory on the tribute wall visit www.weeksfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
Download Now