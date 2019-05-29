Donna Joyce Schaller



Donna Schaller, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, of Seattle, passed away on May 27, 2019, at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, Washington, with family by her side. She was born to the late William J. and Elizabeth M. Gray on March 24, 1930, in Seattle, Washington, and graduated from Overlake High School in Bellevue in 1946.



She was an accomplished cake decorator and seamstress in the local community. She enjoyed cooking and caring for her family, and was an avid bowler and pinochle player. A member since 1962, she served at Highline Christian Church in Burien as a deaconess and treasurer, and volunteered in many other ministries, including providing childcare during Sunday services, preparing and serving communion and greeting church members. She continued to bowl regularly on a league until the age of 82.



In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Eldon Schaller and her eldest son, Steven Eugene Clay, and her brothers, William J. Gray Jr. and Merritt Dean Gray. She is survived by her children, Marilee Capodanno, James Schaller and Jeffrey Schaller, and her grandchildren Jason Capodanno, Jeremy Capodanno, Tonya Dysert, Kenneth Clay, Isaac Clay, Angella Clay Cowan, Brandi Clay, and Jonathan Schaller, and great- grandchildren, Enzo Capodanno, Cambria Capodanno, Kameron Capodanno, Mason Capodanno, Sydney Dysert, Reid Dysert, Zjon Clasen, Karah Clay, Jennah Clay, Jaehlynh Clay, Jessicah Clay, Makennah Clay and Tatihannah Clay, Ethan Clay, Braedan Clay, Emmelia Clay, Corbin Clay, Michael Reda and Addy Reda and Andrew Clay, as well as by her sisters, Elizabeth Jeanne Louvier of Seattle, Washington and Diane Irene Clawson of Loon Lake, Washington as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at Highline Christian Church in Burien, at 11am on Sat., June 1.



Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's research. Published in The Seattle Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019