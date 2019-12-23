|
|
Donna Halverson
Donna, 87, passed away unexpectedly November 5, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. A graduate of West Seattle High School, WA, Donna was married to the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Halverson for 43 years. Dick preceded Donna in death in August 1993.
Donna was a Seattle native who later moved to Sun City, AZ and is survived by her brothers Dan and Ben Sweet, her three children, Christine Slee, Susan Reed (spouse Michael), and Robert Halverson (spouse Kathy). Donna also leaves behind seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Celebrations of Life will be held in both WA and AZ on dates to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 23, 2019