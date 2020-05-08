|
|
Donna Lee (Stocking) Webber
Donna "Dede" (Stocking) Webber died peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home in the Mirabella retirement community in Seattle.
Dede was born in Butte, Montana on August 1, 1935 to Fern and Donald Stocking. Dede and her identical twin sister, Mimi, were the eldest of seven children. Dede graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1953. She then attended the University of Washington where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduating in 1957, she became a 3rd-grade teacher. While teaching, she met her husband of 55 years, Dr. Charles Webber (deceased). They spent time living in Japan and traveling abroad before settling down in Bellevue, WA.
Dede was a giving person, exemplified through her involvement in the community throughout her life. She was a member of the Paul Pigott Guild, volunteering for Children's Hospital. She was also involved with the Pacific Northwest Ballet, spearheading the Ballet Gift Boutique. She loved the Pacific Northwest culture and worked as a Seattle tour guide, as well as a docent at the Japanese Gardens in the Arboretum. After retiring, she continued her tradition of volunteer work, supporting several committees at Mirabella.
Dede is survived by her son Jeffrey of Seattle, daughter Laura (Justin Hook) and grandson Kairo of San Diego. She is also survived by her twin sister, Mimi (Noble), and brothers Rich, Jim and Dan. She has many lifelong friends and extended family members who will continue to honor her life.
Dede lived life to the fullest and filled her time with many passions and interests. She was a Gold Life Master in Bridge and enjoyed playing many other games such as Scrabble with her friends and family.
At her request, no services will be held.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020