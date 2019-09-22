|
|
Donna Lee Young
November 17, 1929 ~ June 12, 2019
Donna was born in Fort Collins Colorado to Dale Rink and Irma Evans.
Relocated at an early age, she was raised in the Snohomish valley area amidst a large Evans family group.
Donna eventually moved to Seattle and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
Soon after graduating, she met and married Charley Van Young, a career Navy sailor in 1948. As an active duty Navy wife, Donna and family were stationed in Seattle, Hawaii, back to Seattle, off to Pakistan for three years, then finishing up the Navy life in Coronado and Imperial Beach California.
Following Charley's retirement, they returned to Seattle and eventually relocated to Concrete and finally Anacortes in the mid 90's where they both enjoyed boating in the San Juan Islands.
Donna was a world traveler thanks to the Navy and took many many cruises on Holland America [ Thanks Robin ! ].
Donna was a fun loving woman who enjoyed her family and many social groups including the Elks, Eagles, Swinomish Yacht club, Merry Guys and Dolls.
Preceded in death by husband Charley and sister Georgi.
Survived by Charles Young Jr.
[Favorite son], Roger Young [other favorite son]; Grandchildren Brent, Amanda Stuart Mitchell and Kristine. Great grandchildren Manu Kaia and Niko.
A private service will be held at the residence of Roger Young Sunday, Sept. 29.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019