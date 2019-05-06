Home

Donna passed away April 22, 2019. She was born September 3, 1935 in Bellingham, WA to Ralph and Winnie Hawkinson and grew up in Seattle. Donna attended Lincoln H.S. and the Seattle Pacific nursing program. She was married to Robert Lepse for nearly 63 years and they resided in the same Ballard home for the last 58 years. Donna lived to serve, whether playing piano at church, cooking for hundreds at summer camps or hosting guests at home. She was preceded in death by daughter Cheryl. Donna is survived by husband Bob, sons Steve & Dan, daughter Pam, 13 grandkids and 7 great-grandkids.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11

at United Church in Seattle (1420 NW 80th St.)

Please share memories with the family at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Black Lake Bible Camp or Camp Cedarbrook.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 6 to May 7, 2019
