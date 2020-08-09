1/1
Donna Louise Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Louise Hayden

Donna Louise Hayden, born 13 July, 1930, in Pawnee, Oklahoma to William (Ray) and Alma Marie Hoaglan. Donna passed on 9 December, 2019, after a long illness.

Donna came to Woodinville, Washington with her parents in 1947, at the age of 16. She attended Bothell Senior High until her marriage in 1947. Later, she attended Edison Technical School for a business education and then taking a position within the Edison Administrative Dept. where she remained until her retirement.

Donna's marriage to Freddie Hayden in 1959, gained her two step-daughters, Shelagh and Shelley Hayden. Donna was preceded in death by Freddie in 1997, and is survived by her two step-daughters, three grandsons: DJ Bradley and Spencer and Casey Hart and her immediate family: sister Anna Hoaglan, two brothers William (Bill) and Ronald (Ron) Hoaglan, sisters-in-law; Betty, Paula, Bjorg and Karen Hoaglan and her many nieces and nephews. Donna was much loved and is deeply missed by her family and friends. Donna was interred at Acacia Cemetery Mausoleum in January.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved