After a brief but heroic struggle with cancer, Donna M. Vaudrin passed on January 5, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH on July 26, 1946, where she lived until she attended college at Murray State University. After obtaining a master's degree at Ohio State University, she took a position as Associate Director of Student Development at Southwest Minnesota State University. Here she connected with students and colleagues, many of whom remained lifelong friends, as well as allies in the women's rights movement. In 1974, she accepted a position as Dean of Students at Seattle University and remained there for a decade, during which she obtained her doctorate in educational leadership. She then entered the private sector, where she worked several years as an organizational development consultant at Metro, before developing her own consulting business. She acknowledged often how much her life had been enriched by her clients and colleagues.

Passionate as she was about her professional life, Donna's greatest love was always her family. All of us in her circle recognized how central she was to our lives and how we are the richer for it. She is survived by her husband, John McLean; her two sons, Jeffrey and Joshua Vaudrin-McLean; her daughter-in-law, Yamna Vzquez Cabrera; her mother, Helen Vaudrin; her sister and closest friend, Linda Rhodes, as well as five other siblings, Barbara, Fred, Darla, Joe, and Wayne; and 30 nieces and nephews. She leaves a huge void in the lives of all she touched; she is missed dearly by those whom she loved and who loved her.

A service celebrating Donna's life will be held on January 25, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Ignatius at Seattle University.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
