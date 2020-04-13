|
Donna Mae (Knutson)Bales
Donna Mae Knutson Bales was born May 6, 1934 in Valley City, North Dakota. She passed away on April 9, 2020 in Shoreline, Washington after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and tragically, Coronavirus. Donna moved to Seattle as a young girl and spent her life in Washington. She was a homemaker who had amazing cooking and baking skills. Donna loved being a grandmother and her affection for babies and young children showed how young at heart she truly was.
Donna is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Larry Bales (Seattle), her daughters Kristy Bales (Lynnwood), Kelly Greene (Sam), and granddaughters Jane and Maren Greene (all of Vancouver, Washington). A special thank you to Crista Senior Living of Shoreline for all the care and love shown to Donna and Larry these past 6 years. A celebration of life will be held later.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 13, 2020