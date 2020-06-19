Donna Mae Luger
1946 - 2020
Donna Mae Luger

Our kind, gracious, strong, funny and beautiful mother peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Donna was born in Spokane, WA on August 9th, 1946. She grew up and lived on the famed Sharp Street in Spokane, Washington where she forged many lifelong friendships. She was the 3rd child of Harlan and Mary Hare's seven children. Growing up she loved to laugh, loved music and loved to dance. American Bandstand was her favorite show when she was young and her kids remember her also enjoying The Lawrence Welk Show when they were young.

She attended St. Aloysius Grade School and graduated from Holy Names Academy in Spokane. While in high school Donna loved her time spent caring for babies at Shriner's Hospital which inspired her to attend St. Peter's School of Nursing in Olympia, WA. Following graduation Donna worked several years at Kaiser hospital in Santa Clara, CA.

She married her childhood friend John Luger on January 23, 1969. While John was serving in the Army they started their family and travelled together from Texas to Korea and back to Washington state. Following John's military service they lived in California with a dream of ultimately starting their own business. Donna and John moved with their young family from California to Washington and started their small business journey.

Donna was a great partner to John in life and business playing significant roles in all aspects of their life together. As their children grew and began attending St. Louise, the business grew and expanded. Donna maintained the house and home while nurturing the growing family. Donna spent many years volunteering her time with the schools. They owned and operated their business until 1999. Donna generously supported the building of the permanent home in Sammamish for Eastside Catholic. She also supported St. Louise Parish School, St. Aloysius Parish School, Gonzaga University, Fulcrum Foundation, Nazareth Guild, United Way and many others causes and needs here and in the world.

Donna loved travelling and enjoyed sharing those adventures with family and friends. Donna especially loved her time spent in Maui over the past 30+ years.

Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Luger and her brother Kevin Hare. She will be missed most especially by John Luger, her husband and partner of 50+ years. She will also be missed and remembered with love by her children: Tanya and Anthony Paszkeicz, John and Tami Luger, and Justin Luger. She loved and adored her grandchildren: Stephanie, Allison, and Jacqueline Frey, Francesca and Dante Paszkeicz, JJ, Jennifer, Jeorgia and Joselyn Luger, and Joey Luger-Russo.

We would like to thank all of Donna's caregivers over the years and especially Cissa Bass, Lucy Koffah and Dana Erhart who cared for and loved her as their own during her final years.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to one of the following:

Lisa Luger Endowment for Families in Special Need provides assistance to families in special need, whose children would benefit from a Catholic School Education.

Contact: Conne Bruce at (206) 748-7989 or conne.bruce@fulcrumfoundation.org

Nazareth Guild Education Development Grants provides leadership grants for educators in the Spokane diocese.

Contact: Debbie Battaglia at (509) 744-3257 or https://nazarethguild.org/donate/

Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Contact: https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/

Due to current Washington State Covid-19 restrictions the Rosary and Funeral services will be private family events.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
