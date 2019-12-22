|
Donna Mae Reader Cole
Donna, age 89, passed into the arms of the angels on Friday, December 13, 2019. Donna was born June 2, 1930 in the little town of Berlin, North Dakota to Peter John (Puddy) and Christine Bertha Reader, the youngest of 16 children - 12 girls and 4 boys. In 1938 the family relocated to the small town of Joyce, Washington on the Olympic Peninsula where Donna grew to adulthood. After marrying her husband, Harry Cole, they raised 8 children in Edmonds and the North Seattle area.
Donna is survived by her 8 children; Deborah (Carl) O'Neill, Teresa, David, Susan (Dan) Dapper, Denise (Peter Moesslang) Cole, Tina (Kemp) Leetsch, Tonya, and Jeff (Kerry) Cole. Also 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her Celebratory Mass will be held
at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Bothell, WA on January 6th at 11:00am., with a viewing to begin at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved parents in Mount Angeles Memorial Park, Port Angeles on January 7th at 1:00pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019