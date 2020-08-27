Donna Marie GillisOn Thursday, August 20, 2020, Donna Marie Gillis, beloved sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother passed quietly from this life at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gene Gillis, her dear son, Tom Gillis, and her great granddaughter, Tabatha Riddell. Our feelings of loss are tempered by the thought of their reunion. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Donna was born on July 21, 1928 in Boone County, Iowa, to Donald Reutter and Mabel (Hedblom) Reutter. She was the second of their fifteen children.Donna met Gene Gillis while she was working in Washington D.C. and they were married in Dayton, Iowa on January 1, 1949. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage, and raised seven children. They settled in Seattle, WA where they founded Gillis Jewelers and Gillis Clock & Watch which continues to serve the community to this day. Donna loved her family and her work and she was loved by her customers and her employees.Donna is survived by: Her children; Dawn Marie (Rod) Riddell, Greg (Kyle) Gillis, Don (Dee) Gillis, Ed (Ruth) Gillis, Gladys (Julie) Gillis-Keim and Joe (Roxanne) Gillis.She is also survived by 9 of her siblings, her 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren!There will be a Celebration of Donna's life on Sunday, August 30 at 2:00 pm at