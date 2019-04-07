Donna Marie Merlino



(1943 ~ 2019)



Donna Marie Merlino, a long-time resident of Seattle, passed away peacefully with family by her side in Los Angeles on March 29, 2019, from a respiratory illness. She was the adored wife of Gary Merlino, loving mother of her daughter, Dionne, and her late son, Gregg, and the proud grandmother of Garett and Brianna.



Married for 55 years, Donna and Gary were the very best of friends and cherished one another whole-heartedly. Theirs is a remarkable love story, extraordinary and constant in their love, devotion, and thoughtfulness. They were true partners, and together, fulfilled one another's dreams. The marriage of "Donna and Gary" is an inspiration to us all.



Donna was born in Anacortes on September 23, 1943, the daughter of Francis and Ethel Barcott, who she so cherished and admired. Donna is survived by her siblings, Deanna (Mel) Elvebak, Lynn (Lydia) Barcott, and Larry Barcott, her brother-in-law, Don (Joan) Merlino, many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.



Donna sits effortlessly elegant and humble at the top of any "most extraordinary women" list. A devoted daughter and sister, dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Donna was the dearest friend one could have. Her intellect was keen, perhaps genius, and her creative capabilities were endless and supreme. She was an advisor, counselor, humorist, world-class chef, decorator, homemaker, teacher, and fashion consultant. Donna was an admirable listener and most trusted confidant, always willing to share her researched, considered, and honest point of view. She paid astute attention to detail in all that she did, always demanding perfection of herself, and rarely accomplishing or creating anything short of extraordinary. Donna was an eloquent and thoughtful writer. Any card or note from Donna was written from her heart, with such careful thought and enduring wisdom, one wanted to re-read and hold it close. Yet, with all her talents, Donna was eternally humble and selfless, pretention was not in her vocabulary.



Donna loved to steward life experiences for others and orchestrated many unforgettable memories for her family and friends. Donna treasured time spent with those she embraced, and had a unique, graceful way of making all feel loved, supported, and appreciated. While Donna's physical beauty was timeless, her inner beauty was priceless.



As a woman of deep faith, Donna is now with the Lord and her loved ones who passed before her, shining her light from above.



A private service with immediate family members only is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to:







Donna M. Merlino Memorial Gift #11603732



501 St. Jude Place



Memphis, TN 38105



1(800) 822-6344



[email protected]