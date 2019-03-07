Donna May Habel



Donna May Habel passed away February 22, 2019 at Swedish hospital after vascular surgery. Donna was born to William Johnson and Opal Johnson (Updyke) March 27, 1941 in Seattle. She graduated from Ballard High School and was employed by C&G Electronics, in 1960 where she met her first husband Glen Smith. They have a daughter Cathy Marie Dye (Smith) of Summertown, TN.



Donna married Ron Layton in 1970 and they had a succession of business' in book selling and antiques. Donna had 2 popular shops in the Seattle Public Market called "My Place" over 15 years, winning Shop of the Month several times. After the death of her husband, she left the market and entered the health care field. She obtained a diploma in Activities Direction and worked for Park West Care Center and Life Care Centers for 25 years, retiring at age 68. During that time she met and married her 3rd husband Guy Habel, who passed away in 2011. She reunited with Glen untill her death. All together she lived 55 years in West Seattle in the Junction and Admiral Districts. Donna is preceded in death by her 2nd & 3rd husbands; parents; and brothers Bill ( Dianne) and Martin (Marci). She is survived by her daughter Cathy Dye (Gene), Glen; step daughters Shannon Sprague (David), Amy Brentson (Shane), cousin Bobby Thompson (Elizabeth), Grandson Brandon Marks (Elissa) and lifelong best friend of 70 years, Patty Green.



