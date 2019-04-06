Resources More Obituaries for Donna Stafford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Miller Stafford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donna Miller Stafford



In 1935, Donna Miller Stafford was born the older of two daughters (sister, Marla Miklancic) to Willard and Mildred Miller in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At 13, her family moved to Gresham, Oregon. In 1957, Donna graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Oregon, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Following her graduation, she worked for the U.S. government in Washington D.C. and later for Varian Associates in the Bay Area. She taught as a substitute in the Portland school district. Maintaining a lifelong relationship with learning and education, she later updated her teaching certificate at the University of Washington and continued to take courses through their senior access program.



After moving to Seattle in 1960, she married Shannon Stafford with whom she has spent the last 58 years. The two moved to Bellevue, raised five children: Ann, John, Lynn (Mustafa Yilmaz), Mary, and Jane (David Herrman), and became grandparents to six grandchildren: Nicholas Stafford; Tanner and Erin Yilmaz; Ty, Drew, and Chase Herrman.



Donna was a cofounder of Bellevue Montessori School, a trustee for the Governor's Mansion Foundation, a guild member of the Museum of History and Industry, and an intake worker of 14 years at Youth Eastside Services. An appreciator and supporter of the arts, she was especially involved with the Seattle Opera Guild. She enjoyed tennis and travel. Her visits to Africa and Japan-and the six weeks in Europe with the whole family-were highlights.



She found joy playing piano, working in her garden, hosting exchange students, reading, participating in book clubs, attending lectures, meeting people, collecting eggs, respecting traditions and formalities, engaging in discourse, spending time at Indianola and in Palm Desert, and noting all things aesthetically pleasing.



She will most be remembered for the marriage she shared with Shannon, for her role as a mother and grandmother, as well as for her place as an aunt and a friend. She had depth, intelligence, warmth, intensity, interest, and loyalty.



The family would like to express gratitude for all the offered support and memories. They would also like to express appreciation for the staff at Overlake Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, Youth Eastside Services, or The Seattle Opera.



There will be a service at



Sacred Heart Church (Clyde Hill)



on Friday, April 12th at 12:30pm. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries