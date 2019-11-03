|
Donna Reid
Donna Pauline (Ferry) Reid, 87,
passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019 at her home in Seattle, Washington surrounded by family and friends.
Her memorial services will be
held at St. Paul's Catholic Church
on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 Noon followed by the Mass. A reception will follow the mass at the family home.
Donna was born in Eyota, Minnesota to Paul and Marian "Ginger" Ferry on November 9, 1931. She went to high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming and after graduation came to visit her mother who had remarried and settled in Seattle. She went right to work in the diet kitchen at Providence Hospital and later took a job as an operator for the telephone company. She spent four years working at the local Safeway store before marrying John Reid, a native of Samoa, and settling down as a full-time homemaker. They had two daughters and enjoyed traveling to visit family members throughout the United States and in the South Pacific, from Hawaii to New Zealand. When John took a position with the Port of Pago Pago, she lived overseas for 13 years, actively worked with the hospital auxiliary, was an avid snorkeler, and took up golfing. She embraced the Polynesian cultures represented in her family and circle of friends, and was an active member of St. Paul's parish for over 50 years. Donna opened her heart to all, was known for being a great friend and listener, and her home was a gathering place filled with love, music, and laughter.
Donna is preceded in death by John her late husband of 48 years, parents Paul and "Ginger"; two sisters Florene Licking, and Patricia Nutall.
Donna is survived by her three brothers, Gerald Feery, Paul O'Feery, and Douglas O'Feery; sisters Anela Lemanu, and Leilehua Keoho`okalani ; and her daughters Luana Pa`ahana, and Colleen Malia Radford. She has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019