Donna Searight
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Donna passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born April 9, 1936 in Spokane. A graduate of Ballard High School, class of 1955, Donna met the love of her life, Bill Searight, at a roller skating rink in Greenwood. Their marriage and love story endured for 65 years.
Donna was an early childhood teacher and parent educator for 35 years at North Seattle Community College where her passion for working with young children and parents was evident. She delighted in running into grown students and knowing she'd had an impact on their lives.
Donna found joy in her garden and greenhouse where she spent many hours starting seeds and sharing plants with others. She was known for spreading happiness by appearing with a beautiful arrangement of flowers no matter the occasion.
The family skied, hiked and fished together - one of the highlights of her life was catching a 30 lb. salmon at Painter's Lodge in BC.
What Donna was most proud of was her beautiful and loving family. She took great pleasure in trying new recipes and entertaining in their home. The most giving person, she would fix a favorite meal for your birthday and thoughtfully wrap treats to make every holiday special. Her granddaughters loved baking cookies and pies from scratch with her!
Always elegantly dressed, she was a beautiful lady who had a zest for life and a love of cashmere sweaters. She'll be forever in our hearts.
Donna is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughter Donna Jornlin, grandchildren Erica and Emma Jornlin and Abby and Maggie Searight; and daughter-in-law Amy Searight. She was pre-deceased by her son, Ron Searight.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 21st at 11AM, at Evergreen Washelli. 11111 Aurora Avenue N. Seattle 98133. Viewing is Tuesday, August 20th, 10:00am-6:00pm.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Northwest Hospital, and Dr. Julie Heyn for their care.
Donations may be sent to Providence Hospice of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019