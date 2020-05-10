|
Dora Alice Dillon
We are sad to let you know Dora A. Dillon passed away on 4/25/2020, due to a major stroke, at the age of 95. Dora was born on 2/20/1925, in Marsing, ID, to Emma and Levi Slabaugh, and was raised by Merle Dillon.
Dora was preceded in death by her beloved grandson and 6 siblings, all of whom she was proud, including her 4 brothers who served in WWII. Dora was a Dental Assistant from the age of 18 until she retired, spending the last 20+ years of her career working for Dr. Phil Gallaher, in the Medical Dental Bldg. During that time, she returned to school to obtain her expanded duties dental certificate.
Dora was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 65 years, a trusted friend to Vi, to her Sunday School class, neighbors, coworkers and all who knew her. In 1946, she married Robert K. Dillon. They had 4 daughters, Judy Inslee (Woody), Janet Wold (Don), Nancy Adams (Matt) and Patty Nolan (Jeff), 10 grandchildren who adored her, many great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. Everyone who met her, wished she would adopt them as their Mom. In lieu of flowers, Dora requested any contributions be made to the SADS Foundation, in memory of Jesse Smith (www.sads.org).
The family will hold a Memorial Service, date to be determined. Online guestbook will also be available at www.Legacy.com or
https://chapel.cedarpark.org/obituaries
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020