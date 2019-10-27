|
Dora Helen Moore Nelson
Dora Nelson, age 97, of Seattle, Washington, loving Child of God, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Her loving and gracious heart and presence will be greatly missed.
Dora was born on June 3, 1922, in Garfield, WI. The sixth child of George Moore and Stella Turner Moore, she was raised on the 80-acre Moore Family Farm in Wanderoos, Polk County, WI. Dora graduated from Osceola High School in 1940.
During the Second World War, she and her sister Hazel assisted war efforts in the manufacturing of aircraft. Because of their petite frames, they were able to work within the smaller spaces of the B24 Consolidated Liberators.
Dora completed the Christian Education program in 1948 and Bachelor of Theology in 1952 at Pacific Bible College (now Warner Pacific College), Portland, OR. While working at the Pacific Bible College Library she met the love of her life Loren Nelson. Dora and Loren were married at Woodstock Church of God on September 1, 1951.
Dora earned her K-12 teaching certificate from Anderson College in 1965 and taught at College Corner in Anderson, IN. She and Loren moved back to Seattle in 1967 where she taught 2nd & 4th-grade students at Columbia Elementary School until 1987.
Dora's commitment to Christian education spanned decades. She and her husband Loren served in churches including Duluth, MN, Grand Island, NE, Paso Robles, CA, Seattle, WA, and Kobe, Japan. In 1950 she was presented with a Life Membership in the Women of the Church of God from the Merriam Park Church of God in St. Paul, MN. In 2012 she received the Oak Award for Christian Service from Christian Women Connections, known as Women of the Church of God during her tenure as the group's president.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents George and Stella Moore, brother Eugene Moore, sisters Pearl Friday, Fern Hartje, Lillie Lysne, and Hazel Moore, and her eldest son David Nelson.
Dora is survived by her husband of 68 years, Loren Nelson, son Paul (Joelle), daughter-in-law Janella (Eyvind), four
grandchildren Eric (Ola), Christian (Mary), Michael, and Andrew (Natalie), nephews Floyd Friday and Vincent Nelson and a host of additional friends and family.
In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Dora's life, please consider a donation to Fairview Christian School, 844 NE 78th St., Seattle, WA 98115
https://fcsseattle.org/donate.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019