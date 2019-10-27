|
|
Dora Mae Meehan
Age 93, Dora passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Olympics West Retirement Inn in Tumwater, WA. She was born August 26, 1926 in Capaldo, KS, to Frank and Anita Geldhof.
Dora graduated from St. Mary's High School in Pittsburg, KS. She married Jack Edward Meehan on August 9, 1947. They lived in Wichita, KS before moving to Redmond, WA in 1967.
Dora was a loving mother who enjoyed the company of family, friends and a good book but most especially spending time with her 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Alex, her husband and her daughter, Jacqueline. Survivors include her brother Ray of Shawnee, Kansas, sons Patrick J. and Michael J. of Hayden, Idaho, daughters Marilyn J. Meehan of Lacey, Kelly J. Meehan of Milton, sons Jack J. and Debra Meehan of Chelan, James J. and Jodene of Post Falls, Idaho. And yes, all six children have the same middle initial.
Mass is scheduled on Oct 30, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Redmond. Graveside
services will be held at 11:00 a.m.
at Cedar Lawns Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Redmond.
The family requests no flowers. Donations may be made to Redmond Senior High School (Go Mustangs).
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019