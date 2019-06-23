Doreen Dowthwaite



Doreen Dowthwaite, 97 of Bellevue passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 10, 2019. She was born in Bradford, England. She earned her teaching degree during WW2. In 1963, she moved to the US with her husband and daughter. She lived in Bellevue for 54 years where she was a substitute teacher. Her loving husband Bob passed away in 2011. They were both avid golfers and belonged to the Snoqualmie Falls golf club. They enjoyed traveling and went to Kauai every year. She was a loving and kind person with a great sense of humor, making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter Patricia, her grandchildren Angela (husband Boyd) and Mark and her great-grandchildren Colin, Grant, Andrena and Ethan.



A private memorial service will be planned later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary