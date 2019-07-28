Home

Doreen Foster Marchione

Doreen Foster Marchione Obituary
Doreen Foster Marchione

Doreen Marchione, former mayor of Redmond and CEO of Hopelink, loving mother to John, Paul, Michael, and David; loving partner to Robert Caldwell, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 11am, Friday, August 2nd at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kirkland. Friends are invited to view photos, get directions and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.flintofts.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
